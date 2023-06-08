JONESBORO — Travis Marsico has accepted the appointment as interim vice provost for Research and Technology Transfer and executive director of the Arkansas Biosciences Institute at Arkansas State University, Len Frey, interim provost, announced this week. He replaces Dr. Tom Risch who is departing for the position of vice chancellor for research at Rutgers University in Camden, N.J.

“I’d like to thank Dr. Todd Shields, Dr. Len Frey and Dr. Calvin White for entrusting me with this critically important position as we continue to grow research and access to research at A-State,” Marsico said.