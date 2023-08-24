JONESBORO — Arkansas State University Provost Calvin White Jr. has announced that Travis Marsico will serve as vice provost for research, innovation and discovery and executive director of the Arkansas Biosciences Institute at A-State.
“Arkansas State University is a Carnegie-classified research institution with high research activities, and we are fortunate that one of our most outstanding researchers will lead us in our endeavors to maintain and expand our research,” White said.
“With Dr. Marsico’s leadership, we will set a new standard for research and creative activities and establish new goals.”
For an interim appointment earlier this summer, Marsico recently returned to campus after serving as a Jefferson Science Fellow with the U.S. Department of State.
Marsico worked in the Office of the Geographer and Global Issues, a division of the Bureau of Intelligence and Research, the State Department’s intelligence wing. He is the first researcher from the state of Arkansas to participate in the prestigious Jefferson Science Fellowship.
Previously, Marsico was a professor of botany and associate chair of the Department of Biological Sciences. He was the inaugural recipient of the Chancellor’s Medal for Research and Creative Activities in 2021.
Marsico joined A-State in 2010 as an assistant professor of botany. He was promoted to associate professor in 2014, he was elevated to full professor of botany in 2019. He was interim chair of the Department of Biological Sciences from May 2018 through June 2020.
A graduate of Arkansas Tech in biology, he earned his master’s at the University of Arkansas and his doctorate at the University of Notre Dame.
