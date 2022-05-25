JONESBORO — Travis Marsico, a faculty member at Arkansas State University, was selected by the U.S. Department of State for the 2022-23 class of Jefferson Science Fellows.
The goal of the program, for which Marsico will live in Washington, D.C., is to enhance the capacity for science, technology and engineering expertise within the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development.
Dr. Marsico is a professor of botany and associate chairman of the Department of Biological Sciences. He also oversees the A-State Herbarium and was the inaugural recipient of the Chancellor’s Medal for Research and Creative Activities in 2021.
The fellowship is a partnership between universities, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and the U.S. Department of State. Marsico is one of 14 individuals selected nationally for the program, which began in 2003.
“What I will be doing is contributing my own scientific expertise for international policy, but then learning how policy is created and implemented, as well,” Marsico said. “I think this will really be beneficial to our research program in biological sciences because I’ll have first-hand experience with how U.S. international policy is developed and how science is used in forming those policies.”
Marsico will be working in the Office of the Geographer and Global Issues, a division of the Bureau of Intelligence and Research, the State Department’s intelligence wing.
