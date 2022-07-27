JONESBORO — Amber Martin is the new director of the Counseling Center at Arkansas State University, according to an announcement by Martha Spack, vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students.
Martin has been associated with the center for the past 17 years, assisting university students as a licensed professional counselor. She succeeds Philip Hestand, who retired as director following 22 years of service.
An Arkansas State alumna, Martin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology, then a Specialist in Education degree in mental health counseling.
“Amber is experienced in managing mental health challenges and understands the impact these challenges may have on student success. She is committed to implementing services that aid students in achieving personal and academic goals,” Spack commented in the press release. “Her knowledge of mental health interventions, dedication to student development, and long-time commitment to A-State are key factors that contributed to her promotion to director.”
Her work with professional development organizations includes 15 years with the Arkansas Collegiate Drug Education Committee, for which she served as chairwoman twice.
“The Counseling Center is committed to helping students benefit as much as possible from their experience here at A-State. This support may include helping students to perform better academically, to cope with their emotions, or to be more effective in their relationships with others,” Martin said.
“While the Counseling Center works with students who may be experiencing a crisis, our goal is to help students deal with their concerns before they develop into more serious problems,” she added.
