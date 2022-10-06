JONESBORO — After joining the theater faculty in August, Dallas Martinez has been appointed as director of Fowler Center at Arkansas State University.
Martinez began the fall semester as artistic producing director and assistant professor of musical theater in the Department of Theatre in the College of Liberal Arts and Communication.
Dr. Carl Cates, dean of the college, appointed Martinez to apply his experience at Fowler Center.
“We are fortunate to have hired a faculty member with a background that is a perfect fit for directing the Fowler Center and managing the Presenter Series,” Cates said.
For the past 15 years, Martinez worked at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell. He founded and was artistic director for Neverland Theatre Company, and he is an alumnus of the Kennedy Center Directing Intensive Program.
“I’m excited about this new opportunity. The Fowler Center has a rich history of culturally enriching and entertaining performances from a wide range of creative artists,” Martinez noted. “My role as director allows me to bring my passion for the arts in a new and exciting way.”
Martinez, a visual and performing artist for over 27 years, combines his skills in education, performance, art and music for this leadership role. He earned his Master of Fine Arts degree at Florida State University and his first master’s at Illinois State University.
