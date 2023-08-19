Master Gardener program open with Library preview

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library has partnered with the Craighead County Master Gardeners to present a program on how to become a Master Gardener.
Nan Snider will preview the Master Gardner program, which is now accepting applications for the Master Gardener class of 2024, from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
Light refreshments will be provided and there will be door prizes.
The Craighead County Master Gardener program offers people the opportunity to sharpen their horticultural skills and share their knowledge with others.
This year classes will be online so participants can study at their own pace. Classes are scheduled to begin Oct. 2 and must be completed by Dec. 8. The deadline for applications is Sept. 15. The cost for the class is $125.
Each participant will receive the Master Gardener Arkansas Handbook and a Master Gardener name tag. Participants will receive instruction in botany, soil science, fertility, plant propagation, pruning, pest management, landscaping, lawn care, vegetable and fruit production, weed identification and other horticultural topics.
Cooperative Extension Service horticultural professionals, Master Gardeners, and other specialists will conduct the online training. Following training and certification, Master Gardeners are committed to donating 40 volunteer hours back to the community the following year.
Some of the volunteer projects sanctioned by the Craighead County Master Gardeners last year included planting and maintaining the Judd Hill Farmers Market entry garden at Arkansas State University, the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center Butterfly Garden and the Native Plant Garden, the Jonesboro Human Development Center sensory garden, the Craighead County Courthouse flower beds, and the Craighead County Extension Office beds.
They also maintained the Riceland Foods Community Garden which provides food free to the public, conducted an annual plant sale that raises funds for scholarships to high school seniors majoring in a plant-science-related field at any Arkansas college or university and presented deck programs at the Judd Hill Farmers Market.
Craighead County Master Gardeners may choose to staff a booth at the Northeast Arkansas District Fair as part of their volunteer hours.
Those interested in applying can contact the Craighead County Cooperative Extension Office at 870-933-4565 for more information or to request an application. The office is located at 611 E. Washington Ave., Suite A, in Jonesboro.
An online application is also available on the U of A Cooperative Extension website at www.uaex.uada.edu.
Click on the Lawn and Garden tab, Master Gardener program, how to become a Master Gardener, and finally, apply online.
