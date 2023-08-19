Master Gardener program open with Library preview

Master Gardeners conduct their annual plant at the Judd Hill Farmers Market on the Arkansas State University campus. The sale raises funds for scholarships to high school seniors majoring in plant-science-related fields. Enrollment is now open for the 2024 Master Gardener class which will be online.

 Courtesy of the Craighead County Extension Office

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library has partnered with the Craighead County Master Gardeners to present a program on how to become a Master Gardener.

Nan Snider will preview the Master Gardner program, which is now accepting applications for the Master Gardener class of 2024, from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the library, 315 W. Oak Ave.