Master Gardeners accepting applications for 2022 class

JONESBORO — Applications are now being accepted for the Master Gardener class of 2022, for people who want to sharpen their horticultural skills and share their knowledge with others.
Classes are set to begin Oct. 1 and will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 29 at the Craighead County Extension Office, 611 E. Washington Ave., Suite A in Jonesboro. Class size will be limited to 30.
A fee of $85 covers books, materials, lunch for each session and a Master Gardener name tag. Scholarship assistance may be available. The final selection of participants will be made from applications and interviews. The deadline for applications is Sept. 23.
Participants will receive instruction on topics including botany, soil science, fertility, plant propagation, pruning, pest management, landscaping, lawn care, vegetable and fruit production, weed identification and other horticultural topics.
Cooperative Extension Service agents, horticultural professionals, Master Gardeners and other specialists will conduct the training sessions. Following training and certification, Master Gardeners are committed to donating 40 volunteer hours back to the community the following year.
Some of the volunteer projects sanctioned by the Craighead County Master Gardeners last year included:
Judd Hill/ASU Farmers Market entry garden and deck programs
Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center Butterfly and the Native Plant gardens.
Craighead County Courthouse beds and seasonal annuals, shrubs and perennials.
Craighead County Extension Office existing beds and annuals.
Riceland Foods Community Garden, food free to the public
Annual Plant Sale fundraiser for scholarships to high school seniors majoring in a plant science-related field at any Arkansas college or university.
Craighead County Master Gardeners may also choose to staff a booth at the Northeast Arkansas District Fair or work at the Craighead County Extension Office as part of their volunteer hour fulfillment.
For more information or to request an application call the Craighead County Extension Office at 870-933-4565. There is also an online application on the U of A Cooperative Extension website, www.uaex.uada.edu. Click on the Lawn and Garden tab, Master Gardener program, How to become a Master Gardener, and finally apply online.
