Master Gardeners accepting applications for 2022 class

Master Gardeners Gwendolyn Hutton (left) and Sarah Beth Cook work in the flower beds at the Jonesboro Municipal Center on Church Street. Classes for the 2022 Master Gardner program will begin Oct. 1 at the Craighead County Extension Office, 611 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Applications are now being accepted for the Master Gardener class of 2022, for people who want to sharpen their horticultural skills and share their knowledge with others.

Classes are set to begin Oct. 1 and will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 29 at the Craighead County Extension Office, 611 E. Washington Ave., Suite A in Jonesboro. Class size will be limited to 30.