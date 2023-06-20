JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host a Pass-along Plants workshop from noon to 1 p.m. Friday in the library Round Room. The class is presented in partnership with the Craighead County Master Gardeners.
Attendees will learn how to propagate new plants from existing parent plants. This technique allows individuals to expand their own gardens without incurring any additional costs.
