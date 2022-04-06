LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Economic Development Commission will host its annual matchmaker event in partnership with the Arkansas District Office of the Small Business Administration and the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11, at the Heifer International headquarters, 1 World Ave. in Little Rock.
Registration for the event is now open to owners of minority- and women-owned businesses and to vendors.
The matchmaker event is the signature occasion for AEDC’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Division. Business owners will have 15-minute scheduled matchmaking appointments with various private and public sector vendors to discuss possible contracts for their goods and services.
In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with other local business owners and listen to a variety of guest speakers at the event.
Sidney Moncrief, a five-time NBA All-Star, former Arkansas Razorback, motivational speaker, author and founder of One Team and Game Changers, Inc., will be the keynote speaker. This year’s event will also include a joint reception with the attendees of AEDC’s Rural Development Summit on the evening of May 11.
“I want to especially encourage procurement or purchasing officers from the public and private sector to register,” Esperanza Massana Crane, director of AEDC’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Division said in a press release. “The success of the event depends on the public and private sector coming together to create an atmosphere designed to promote networking opportunities to ultimately grow partnerships with minority and women-owned businesses.”
By promoting networking opportunities and pre-arranging one-on-one “speed-dating style” appointments, the annual Matchmaker Event can serve as a useful tool for both businesses and vendors seeking to secure contracts. Business owners are matched with buying representatives based on information provided during the registration process.
“Each year, about 200 businesses participate in this event,” Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. “We understand that small businesses owners have their plates full and often cannot get away from the office to make these valued connections, and we want to do everything we can to promote our minority- and women-owned businesses and connect them with the right people to increase their revenues and move them forward on their paths to future successes.”
To register for the event online, visit bit.ly/3LMpEnm.
