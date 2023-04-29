JONESBORO — The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center in Piggott has announced its 2023 writer-in-residence. Matthew Pitt of Fort Worth will serve in this role from June 1-30, according to Dr. Adam Long, executive director of the Arkansas Heritage Sites.
Raised in St. Louis, Pitt now works as an associate professor of creative writing at Texas Christian University. He also serves as editor of the literary journal Descant and as a contributing editor for the literary journal West Branch.
The residency will allow Pitt the opportunity to live and work in the community of Piggott for a month, sharing his knowledge and experience with local writers and working on his own writings.
Pitt will serve as the mentor for The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Summer Writers’ Retreat, June 19-23, offering adults the opportunity to work on personal creative writing, share their work, receive feedback, and interact with others interested in writing.
Daily sessions will be held in the Educational Center adjacent to the Pfeiffer-Janes House. Participants may choose to write in the Educational Center, in the barn-studio where Ernest Hemingway wrote, or in other areas on the grounds.
Participants can bring their own laptops or use one of the computer stations in the Educational Center.
Teachers interested in in-service opportunities associated with the retreat should call the museum for information.
The retreat is limited to 14 participants and registration is available now.
Registration is $325 for the event or $300 for museum members. Single-day registration is not available. Full refunds are available if cancelation is made by June 1. To register, or for more information, contact HPMEC Director Shannon Williams at shwilliams@astate.edu or call 870-598-3487.
Pitt will also be completing edits on “The Be-Everything! Brothers,” a novella due out at the end of this year. He is the author of two short fiction collections including “These Are Our Demands,” a Midwest Book Award winner and “Attention Please Now,” winner of the Autumn House Prize and a Writers’ League of Texas Book Award finalist; a new novel; and his next collection, “Unusual Poisons.”
