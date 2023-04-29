JONESBORO — The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center in Piggott has announced its 2023 writer-in-residence. Matthew Pitt of Fort Worth will serve in this role from June 1-30, according to Dr. Adam Long, executive director of the Arkansas Heritage Sites.

Raised in St. Louis, Pitt now works as an associate professor of creative writing at Texas Christian University. He also serves as editor of the literary journal Descant and as a contributing editor for the literary journal West Branch.