MAYNARD — Maynard alumni and friends of all ages are invited to the Maynard High School Cafeteria at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 for the 33rd Maynard Alumni and Friends reunion.
Membership to Maynard Alumni and Friends is $15 and includes the meal.
Guests attending the meal will be admitted for $10 each.
Membership checks, payable to Maynard Alumni and Friends, should be mailed to 74 Campus Drive, Maynard 72444 by Thursday, if possible.
High school classes hosting reunions at this time should advise if your class and guests wish to be seated together.
For additional information contact Ligie Waddell, Jr. at 870-647-2188 or 870-378-0163; Kay Davis Inness at 870-202-5369 or 870-219-9762; Lyda Milam Davidson at 870-647-2153 or 870-378-6932; or Tara Cates Young at 870-758-0775.
