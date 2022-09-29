JONESBORO — FNBC has announced that Alec McDaniel will join its Jonesboro office, located at 2631 Race St. McDaniel, who brings more than a decade of banking experience, joins FNBC as vice president, and commercial lending officer.
“We are excited to welcome Alec to our team,” said Brad Snider, Community president of the Jonesboro office. “We’ve been fortunate to continue to add to our roster of bankers who are growing our new commercial banking center through strong customer and community relationships.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.