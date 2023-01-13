BRAGGADOCIO, Mo. — The 13th annual Gene McDonald Homecoming Concert will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, at Crossroads Church, 4238 Missouri J.
McDonald, who studied vocal music with Al Skoog at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, is a regular in the Gaither Homecoming choir. While at ASU he also received operatic vocal training. Gaither Homecoming solo artist Gordon Mote will be featured along with Good News Hayti and the Crossroads Band.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.