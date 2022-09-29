JONESBORO — Families, Inc. Counseling Services has named Destiny McGee as Jonesboro school-based clinical supervisor. McGee is a licensed certified social worker and previously served five years with Mid-South Health Systems, Arisa Health.
While there she served as the children’s clinic coordinator and managed the therapeutic foster care program. Additionally, she has served as an adjunct professor in the social work department at Arkansas State University.
McGee graduated from Arkansas Tech University with a Bachelor of Arts in Rehabilitation Science and earned a Master of Social Work from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
She has been recognized as the National Association of Social Work of Arkansas Master of Social Work Student of the Year, supervised a Field Service Award recipient, and received the A-State Field Supervisor of the Year. While at UALR she traveled to China with Adoption World Ministries to provide social work expertise to an orphanage.
Married and a mother of two, McGee also has a therapy dog named Blueberry which she will incorporate into her new role.
She will oversee a staff that currently serves Bay, Brookland, Harrisburg, Nettleton and Riverside school districts and liaison with the school administrations.
