JONESBORO — Gerry McGough, who received a Bachelor of Fine Arts, as well as a master’s degree and a specialist degree, both in education at Arkansas State University and is the widow of Dr. B.C. McGough, the first dean of what is now known as the Neil Griffin College of Business, was on the A-State campus recently to present two endowed scholarships.
The Dr. B.C. McGough Dean’s Scholarship was established a decade ago and awards a junior or senior student who is majoring in one of the programs offered by the Griffin College.
The endowment was established with a $50,000 gift in 2013. Gerry McGough, who provided the endowment to create the scholarship, has added $25,000 to the fund to provide many years of success for future students.
Ivy Guilliams, a junior finance major from Jackson, Mo., is this year’s recipient of the scholarship.
“I have a great appreciation for the gift of my scholarship and after meeting Mrs. McGough, my appreciation intensified. Receiving an institutional scholarship serves as a clear reminder of the support A-State has, especially for the Neil Griffin College of Business,” said Guilliams.
The Gerry McGough Endowed Scholarship in Fine Arts, established by an endowment of $50,000, will provide $2,000 annually to students seeking a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design or studio art.
To be awarded this newly established scholarship, students must have an outstanding portfolio, have a minimum 3.0 GPA and, it is preferred, that the student have a need for financial aid.
McGough said part of her reasoning for establishing this scholarship is to help those students in need. “I saw so many students who were worried about money for tuition and art supplies,” she said.
The inaugural recipient of the scholarship is Paragould native and art major, Sarah Purcell.
“This scholarship means so much to me. It means I can work less so that I can focus on school more. It is such a blessing to experience financial freedom as a college student. This scholarship also makes me feel seen as an artist. My dreams are so important to me, and the McGough Scholarship is a push to keep going,” said Purcell.
Originally from Canada, McGough came to the United States to work as a radiological technician in Florida where she met her husband.
Several members of the McGough family began and furthered their education while at A-State.
Gerry McGough worked as an instructor at Williams Baptist University.
“My goal at this point in my life is to help the students succeed in school and their life,” said McGough.
