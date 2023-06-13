JONESBORO — Gerry McGough, who received a Bachelor of Fine Arts, as well as a master’s degree and a specialist degree, both in education at Arkansas State University and is the widow of Dr. B.C. McGough, the first dean of what is now known as the Neil Griffin College of Business, was on the A-State campus recently to present two endowed scholarships.

The Dr. B.C. McGough Dean’s Scholarship was established a decade ago and awards a junior or senior student who is majoring in one of the programs offered by the Griffin College.