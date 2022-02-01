JONESBORO — Ritter Communications has announced that Mark McHale has been hired as vice president of public affairs and community relations.
In his role, McHale is responsible for developing and maintaining strong, productive relationships with federal, state and local leaders in the markets Ritter serves.
According to a press release, McHale will help the company maintain compliance with the rapidly changing state and federal regulations, identify public-private partnership opportunities where the company can help cities and counties close the digital divide, and facilitate Ritter’s activity in those areas.
“At Ritter Communications, we have built a reputation of trust and unwavering high-quality service with our customers and the communities we serve,” Alan Morse, CEO of Ritter Communications said in the press release. “That reputation is a badge we wear with honor. Bringing Mark onto the Ritter Communications team is yet another step toward growing that relationship with our customers and reinforcing our commitment to being ‘Right by You.’”
Prior to joining Ritter Communications, McHale served in a variety of comparable leadership positions within the telecommunications industry, leading public relations and communications efforts for several nationally recognized companies.
Most recently, he served as associate administrator for the Office of Strategic Communication in Washington, D.C., with the U.S. General Services Administration where he worked closely with the executive branch of the federal government and many of its agencies, staying current on technology modernization progress across the nation.
“Mark joins us with unparalleled experience and insight into both the telecommunications industry and the inner workings of the federal government. He is a valuable member of our team as we become increasingly involved in leading Arkansas, Tennessee and the Mid-South in an aggressive mission to bring high-quality connectivity to our rural communities,” Bob Mouser, vice president and general manager, Hometown Services for Ritter Communications said. “We look forward to all that Mark will accomplish in cultivating and nurturing relationships in the cities we serve currently, and those we plan to enter in the near future.”
