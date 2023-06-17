McLain Family featured for Bluegrass Monday

PARAGOULD — The McLain Family will perform at 7 p.m. June 26, at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., as part of the KASU Bluegrass Monday concert series.
From Eastern Kentucky’s Appalachian Mountains, the McLain siblings and their extended family members have been playing music together professionally since 1968. They have performed in all 50 states in venues including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Center, and the Grand Ole Opry, as well as in 64 countries as sanctioned musical ambassadors for the U.S. State Department.
They have also appeared on programs on all major television networks.
In addition to performing with his family for over 55 years, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Raymond McLain spent 10 years as part of the Virginia Boys, the backing band for Grand Ole Opry members Jim and Jesse McReynolds.
He has also served as the director of the Country and Bluegrass Music Program at East Tennessee State University and as the director of the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University.
Ruth McLain Smith is an accomplished songwriter and has also taught classes at the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music.
In addition to performing, Alice McLain White has also served as an educator, teaching first grade and teaching classes in traditional instruments at Berea College in Kentucky.
Prior to joining the family band, Alice’s husband, Al White, was part of the Bluegrass Alliance, a group that also included Vince Gill. Like all the members of the McLain Family Band, White sings and plays many different instruments.
Daxon Lewis holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in traditional music from the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music, where he currently serves as director of that program. He also has a lengthy resume as a recording artist, educator and promoter of bluegrass and traditional music.
Seating at the concert is first-come, first-served. The theater doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door. Everyone ages 18 and younger will be admitted for free. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets.
All ticket proceeds are given to the performers to compensate them for their time and talents.
