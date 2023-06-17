McLain Family featured for Bluegrass Monday

The McLain Family Band, including (from left) Daxon Lewis, Alice McLain White, Raymond McLain, Ruth McLain Smith and Al White, will perform at 7 p.m. June 26, at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. in Paragould. The event is part of the KASU Bluegrass Monday concert series.

 Submitted photo

From Eastern Kentucky’s Appalachian Mountains, the McLain siblings and their extended family members have been playing music together professionally since 1968. They have performed in all 50 states in venues including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Center, and the Grand Ole Opry, as well as in 64 countries as sanctioned musical ambassadors for the U.S. State Department.