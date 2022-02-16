JONESBORO — Dr. Will McLean has accepted the position as associate vice chancellor for faculty relations at Arkansas State University, Provost Alan Utter announced Tuesday.
An associate professor in political science at A-State, McLean begins his new position in charge of oversight of faculty development, curricular processes, and serving as the primary liaison with the faculty for the Division of Academic Affairs and Research.
“For this position, it was extremely important to select a candidate who had extensive experience as a member of our faculty, both to represent their point of view within Academic Affairs but to also bring expert knowledge of the current demands of both the classroom and research activities to the Provost’s Office,” Utter said.
“I am honored that Dr. McLean will step out of his current academic appointment and into our administration.”
The position will work with deans, associate deans and department heads to support faculty recruitment, curricular needs, successful promotion and tenure processes, and general professional development.
“I am honored to be selected as the inaugural AVCFR to help elevate the faculty voice to a place of prominence on campus. This institution was built on faculty excellence and I hope to help extend that long-standing tradition,” McLean said.
“I am acutely aware of the role faculty play in student success and am excited to get started assisting them in these endeavors. A-State is truly a place where faculty can have a lasting impact for generations to come and I am so happy to be a part of that.”
The AVC for Faculty Relations will chair A-State’s Undergraduate Curriculum Committee and serve as the provost’s liaison to the Arkansas Division of Higher Education as well as serving on selected commissions, committees and task forces.
The position will also be charged with the creation of new degree or certificate programs and managing their submission to ADHE.
McLean will also coordinate several faculty-oriented programs from AAR including New Faculty Orientation, the Fall Faculty Conference, and the Faculty Honors Convocation each spring.
Several areas within Academic Affairs will report to the AVC for Faculty Relations, including the Faculty Center, Dean B. Ellis Library, A-State Heritage Sites, A-State Museum and the Department of Military Science.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.