JONESBORO — The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center is partnering with Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry and the Helping Neighbors Food Pantry to host a Meat the Need Food Drive.
According to the announcement, high protein items are generally more expensive than canned vegetables and the amount of these donated items has decreased as the need has increased.
While Americans consume over 326 billion pounds of protein each year, food banks only receive enough protein to represent one percent of their total distribution.
Animal meat is much higher in protein and ground meat can be used in many low-cost, easy recipes making it a great alternative to canned meats.
Donors should bring properly packaged, ground game meat and other canned goods to the Nature Center, 600 East Lawson Road, from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 10.In return, those making a donation will be able to participate in a Christmas ornament-making workshop.
No registration is required. For questions about this event, call 870-933-6787.
