JONESBORO — Memorial Day will be observed Monday and city and county offices throughout The Sun coverage area will be closed in observance.
County offices closing include those in Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp.
City offices to be closed include those in Jonesboro, Paragould, Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, Harrisburg, Marked Tree, Trumann, Newport, Manila, Osceola, Pocahontas, Corning, Piggott, Hardy and Wynne.
Only a few of these cities report changes to the residential sanitation routes.
In Jonesboro, both Monday’s and Tuesday’s routes will run Tuesday with any remainder of Tuesday’s route rolling over to Wednesday with Wednesday’s route.
There will be no changes to the recycling routes.
The cities of Manila and Pocahontas will also combine their Monday and Tuesday sanitation routes.
In Harrisburg and Newport, the Monday residential garbage pickup will be Tuesday and Tuesday’s will be Wednesday.
Osceola will run a citywide pickup on Tuesday.
No other changes have been announced.
Those areas serviced by Shelton Sanitation and Waste Connections will also see regular pickup on Memorial Day.
Other closings for Monday include The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, The U.S. Postal Service and federal courts.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be closed both Sunday and Monday, and the Craighead County Legacy Landfill will be closed Saturday through Monday.
