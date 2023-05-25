JONESBORO — Memorial Day is Monday and federal, state, county and local government offices throughout Northeast Arkansas will be closed in observance.
Some city closings will cause changes to local sanitation routes. In Jonesboro, Monday’s trash route will be run Tuesday along with Tuesday’s route with the possibility of some rollover of Tuesday onto Wednesday. There will be no change to recycling routes because there is no recycling pickup on the fifth Monday of a month.
The cities of Pocahontas and Trumann will also collect Monday’s garbage along with Tuesday’s.
In Manila, the city will begin picking up garbage, starting with Monday’s route on Tuesday, and continuing throughout the week until it is caught up.
Osceola will have a citywide pickup on Tuesday.
In Harrisburg and Newport, Monday’s garbage will be collected Tuesday, with Tuesday’s pickup scheduled for Wednesday.
There will be no changes in pickup for customers of Shelton Sanitation and Waste Connections.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.
