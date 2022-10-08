MEMPHIS — The executive leadership team of the Memphis VA Health Care System will host a town hall meeting, for stakeholders living in Memphis and surrounding areas, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will be held in the conference center at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library located at 3030 Poplar Ave. in Memphis.
Veterans and their families, congressional office representatives, veteran service organizations and community partners are invited to attend. Representatives from the Nashville VA Regional Office and a representative from National Cemetery Administration will be in attendance to provide information and offer claims assistance.
The Memphis VA Medical Center and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs will also offer a free Veterans Legal Program for residents of Craighead County from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 18, through the Veterans Justice Network. The event will be held at the Jonesboro Elks Lodge, 2113 W. Washington Ave.
Advice will be available on criminal defense and expungements, personal injury, estate planning, business law, and landlord and tenant issues.
This event is a collaborative effort with The Elks Lodge, local attorneys, The Beck Center for Veterans, and Legal Aid of Arkansas. Additional legal programs will be offered on the third Tuesday of each month.
For more information or to complete a brief intake form, please contact Harvey Reid at 901-523-8990, ext. 7753.
