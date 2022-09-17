MEMPHIS — The Mid-South Fair has announced the music lineup for its annual event, which opens Thursday and continues through Oct. 2 at Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive in Southaven, Miss. Performances will be held outdoors at the Main Stage and are free with admission to the fair.
The schedule features more than 20 acts and DJs spread out across nine days of the fair’s 11-day run.
In addition to concerts on the Main Stage, Jon Pardi is set to perform inside Landers Center arena on Sept. 29. Tickets to this show are available via Ticketmaster and provide free access to the fair before or after the concert.
The full music lineup is as follows:
Thursday, Sept. 22: Frank Ray at 6:30 p.m. and Locash at 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23: Charvey at 5:45 p.m. and 2 Drink Minimum at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24: Jay Jones at 7 p.m. and J.R. Moore at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25: Latin musicians performing throughout the day, including Freddy Vega Jr., Kumbia Brothers, Grupo Zebu, Banda Cerro Viejo, Los Cantadores and DJ Ron.
Tuesday, Sept. 27: Reagan Strange at 5:15 p.m., Sow and Tether at 6 p.m. and Ellie Holcomb at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29: Deep Roots at 6 p.m., Carlos Ecos at 8 p.m. and Jon Pardi at 7 p.m. inside Landers Center arena.
Friday, Sept. 30: Kevin & Bethany Paige at 6 p.m., Ingram Hill at 7:15 p.m. and Bailey Zimmerman at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1: DJ Saint at 4 p.m., Bassventura at 5 p.m., DJ May Jayy at 6 p.m., Snow at 7 p.m. and DJ Epic at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2: Hairspray Nation at 5:30 p.m., CONNR at 6:45 p.m. and Playa Fly at 8 p.m.
“Whether you’re young or seasoned, a local or a visitor, this year’s music slate is loaded with a variety of incredible musicians and artists,” Todd Mastry, Landers Center’s executive director said in the announcement.
“I’m really impressed with how our team was able to weave in local talent with nationally known artists like Bailey Zimmerman and Ellie Holcomb. Not to mention, the show Jon Pardi is going to bring inside the arena on the second Thursday. All nine concert days are going to be a treat and I cannot wait.”
For more information about the 2022 Mid-South Fair, visit www. midsouthfair.com.
