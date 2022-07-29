MEMPHIS — The Mid-South Fair will return to Landers Center in Southaven, Sept. 22-Oct. 2. This year’s lineup of attractions, includes a concert inside Landers Center arena by Country Music Association award-winning artist Jon Pardi on Sept. 29.
General admission prices will start at $5 for this year’s fair. Tickets to see Jon Pardi are sold separately and start at $25. The fee includes fair admission as an added bonus. Tickets can be purchased at Landers Center’s box office and at www.ticketmaster.com.
2022 Mid-South Fair attendees can also view a wide array of ground acts, including Aussie Kingdom which features interactions with wildlife native to Australia, Sea Lion Splash, a presentation showcasing the relationship between rescued sea lions and their handlers, and Wolves of the World, featuring a rescued wolf pack, pig races, pony rides and a petting zoo.
“The Mid-South Fair is truly a regional destination with fairgoers coming from states away to visit.” Todd Mastry, Landers Center executive director said in the announcement.
“It impacts the local economy in a big way, packs fun for the whole family and provides educational opportunities for our youth. When you throw the Jon Pardi concert into the mix, this year’s Mid-South Fair is the total package,” he added.
While the fair is entertaining for all, it’s especially fun for kids looking to show off their gifts through various contests. Children across the Mid-South are encouraged to apply, if applicable, to participate in the Youth Talent Contest, Miss Mid-South Fair Pageant, Youth Art Contest and SpokesKID Contest. Details will be shared on www.midsouthfair.com and Mid-South Fair social media pages.
