MEMPHIS — The Mid-South Fair will return to Landers Center in Southaven, Sept. 22-Oct. 2. This year’s lineup of attractions, includes a concert inside Landers Center arena by Country Music Association award-winning artist Jon Pardi on Sept. 29.

General admission prices will start at $5 for this year’s fair. Tickets to see Jon Pardi are sold separately and start at $25. The fee includes fair admission as an added bonus. Tickets can be purchased at Landers Center’s box office and at www.ticketmaster.com.