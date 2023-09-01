LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Mindfulness Program is offering online courses to the public that teach introductory skills for meditation and mindfulness.
The courses will be taught over the Zoom platform by certified instructors.
Each course will last four weeks, with one 75-minute class each week. Course dates are at 5:15 p.m., Sept. 11-Oct. 2; 7 p.m., Oct. 2-23; and 9 a.m., Oct. 7-28. The Oct. 2-23 course is for Black, Indigenous and people of color.
The course, called Koru Mindfulness, is an introduction to mindfulness meditation and stress management skills. These skills help participants fully experience life moment-to-moment with kindness and without judgment. It helps participants learn to increase self-compassion while finding balance in life.
The course is donation-based with suggested amounts on the program’s website.
There also is a fee of $3.99 for the Koru Mindfulness app of guided meditations, which participants will continue to be able to access after the course is complete.
To register, visit mindfulness.uams.edu. If cost is a major barrier to participation, a scholarship policy is available to avoid turning away anyone with a genuine interest.
For questions email uamsmindfulnessprogram @uams.edu.
