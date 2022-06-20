LITTLE ROCK — Miss Dogwood Ebony Mitchell of Harrison won the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 Saturday night at the 84th Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant.
The pageant took place at the Robinson Center in Little Rock in front of a crowd of nearly 2,000.
Miss Lights of the Delta Anna Marie Wright and Miss Northeast Arkansas Izzy Baughn, both of Jonesboro, were among the top 10 semi-finalists, each receiving a $1,500 scholarship.
Wright also won the preliminary Artistic Expression Award and a $2,000 scholarship.
Baughn received a $500 Service Before Self Award and a $600 Star Award Scholarship.
The Arkansas Outstanding Teen title went to Miss Conway’s Outstanding Teen, Kamya Tackett of Sherwood who was crowned Friday night.
Miss Northeast Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen Sophie Puckett of Jonesboro was in the top 10 semifinalists and received a $300 scholarship.
The $1,000 Gaye Montgomery Spirit of Arkansas Award went to Miss Greater Jonesboro Outstanding Teen Ensley Heringer of Jonesboro.
Steel Capital’s Outstanding Teen Shawna Whitehurst of Jonesboro tied with Ozark Highland’s Outstanding Teen Brianna Belt for both the Preliminary Evening Gown Award and Alpha Evening Gown and On Stage Question Award, receiving a $100 scholarship for each.
