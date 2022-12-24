Miss Hurricane winners announced

Winners of the Miss Hurricane Pageant held Dec. 12 included (from left) Tiny Miss Evelyn Robinson, Teen Miss Amariya Wilson, Miss Hurricane KaJrian Taylor, Young Miss Taelor Calloway and Little Miss Sutton Grissom.

 Submitted photo

The Miss Hurricane Pageant was held Dec. 12. Evelyn Robinson, daughter of Kevin and Whitney Robinson was crowned Tiny Miss Hurricane. First runner-up was Jailynn Whitaker and second runner-up was Collins Powell. Powell also received the People’s Choice and Photogenic awards.

Sutton Grissom, daughter of Bradley and Katie Grissom, was named Little Miss Hurricane. First runner-up was Cambree Grissom and second runner-up was Brianne Simpson who also received the Photogenic award. People’s Choice went to Londyn Smith.