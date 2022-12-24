Miss Hurricane winners announced

The Miss Hurricane Pageant was held Dec. 12. Evelyn Robinson, daughter of Kevin and Whitney Robinson was crowned Tiny Miss Hurricane. First runner-up was Jailynn Whitaker and second runner-up was Collins Powell. Powell also received the People’s Choice and Photogenic awards.
Sutton Grissom, daughter of Bradley and Katie Grissom, was named Little Miss Hurricane. First runner-up was Cambree Grissom and second runner-up was Brianne Simpson who also received the Photogenic award. People’s Choice went to Londyn Smith.
Taelor Calloway, daughter of TaDarelle Sr. and Tiffany Calloway, received the Young Miss Hurricane crown as well as the Photogenic award. D’Aunna West was first runner-up and Evigale McDaniel was second runner-up. Aleigha Scott was named People’s Choice.
Amariya Wilson, daughter of Nicholas and Tandra Wilson, was named Teen Miss Hurricane. Peyton Bond was first runner-up and People’s Choice. Samaiya Jackson was second runner-up.
Ka’Jrian Taylor, daughter of Tarisha Taylor was crowned Miss Hurricane. First runner-up was Elleigh Counts who was also recognized as People’s Choice. China Young was second runner-up and Madison Jenkins received the Photogenic award.
