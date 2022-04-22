JONESBORO — The 2022 Westside High School Miss Warrior Pageant was held on March 19 in the Westside High School Fine Arts Center. The event is sponsored by the Westside Athletic Booster Club.
Winners and runners up were determined in six levels of competition
Senior Miss Warrior, for grades 10-12, was Whitney Grace Anderson, the daughter of Jamie Renee and Michael Anderson, and Jamie Paul and Courtney Anderson.
Abigail Paige Manley was named first alternate as well winning the Best Dress and Photogenic awards. She is the daughter of Tony and Nicole Manley.
Second alternate was Sydney Pickering, daughter of Terry Jr. and Ashley Pickering; third alternate was Macy Riney, daughter of Gary and Tonya Riney; and fourth alternate was Kristen Parnell, daughter of Wayne and Tonya Parnell.
Evyn Roedel, daughter of Brett and Jeresa Gann won the People’s Choice and Miss Congeniality awards.
In the Junior Miss competition for grades 7-9, Sianna Rucker, daughter of Teressa Rucker and Jose Godinez was crowned queen as well as winning Best Dress and People’s Choice.
First alternate was Abbi Tittle, daughter of Justin and Sheena Tittle; second was Bella Black, daughter of Alyssa and Rocky Key, and Nicholas and Haley Black; third was Kirby Conrad, daughter of Cory Conrad and Allison and Allen Kaczmarski; and fourth was Sophie Sheets, daughter of Ryan and Andrea Sheets.
Ashlynn Blaize Jones, daughter of Anthony and HolleyJo Hunt and Jeff and Rachel Jones was awarded Photogenic.
Lydia Harpole, daughter of Shannon Hayse and Darren and Tera Harpole was crowned Little Miss, for grades 5-6. She also won Best Dress, Photogenic and People’s Choice.
First alternate was Jaelyn Bennett, daughter of Nathanael and Tyna Bennett.
Petite Miss winners for grades 3-4 were Brynlee Walker, daughter of Brandon and Meagan Walker, Queen and Best Dress; Sophie Rice, daughter of Keith and Lindsay Ainsworth, first alternate and People’s Choice; Tynzlee Wilson, daughter of Samantha Croom and Eric Wilson, second; Teagen Michelle Strickland, daughter of Kyle and Jessica Strickland, third and Photogenic; and Ella Grace Dement, daughter of Jarrod and Kim Dement, fourth.
LaPetite Miss, the grades 1-2 competition was won by Aubrey Kate Williamson, daughter of Cody and Hannah Brosmore and Johnny and Laura Williamson. She also won Photogenic.
First alternate and Best Dress went to Jazmin Wicker, daughter of Toby and Amy Wicker; second to Blakely Riney, daughter of Gary and Tonya Riney; third and People’s Choice to Aubrey Elizabeth Phillips, daughter of Jordan and Emily Phillips; and fourth to Layla Earnhart, daughter of Chris and Breigh Earnhart.
Tiny Miss competition winners for PreK and kindergarten were Weslyn Pickering, daughter of Terry Jr. and Ashley Pickering, Queen and Best Dress; Marley Vaughn, daughter of Allen and Abby Vaughn, first alternate and Photogenic; Lucy Stephens, daughter of Mike and Alyssa Stephens, second; Alyssa Davis, daughter of Larry and Paula Davis, third; Karly Claire Skelton, daughter of Ryan and Dawn Skelton, fourth; and Eddy Rose Snell, daughter of Alisha Snell and Hunter Snell; People’s Choice.
