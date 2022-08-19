Mississippi County Arts Council to present Side Street Steppers

BLYTHEVILLE — The Arts Council of Mississippi County will open its 2022-23 season with Side Street Steppers in concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 27.
The program will be on stage at the Adams-Vines Recital Hall at Arkansas Northeastern College, 2501 S. Division St.
Advance tickets are $20 and available at Arkham Comics and Used Books, 514 W. Main St.
Tickets will be $25 at the door. ANC students, faculty and staff can receive a discount.
Children younger than 13 are admitted free with an adult for all Arts Council Series events.
The Side Street Steppers perform popular music from the 1920s and ’30s. The group’s repertoire includes elements of jazz, blues, ragtime and the hillbilly music which would become country music, performed on vintage and homemade instruments.
Additional programs scheduled for 2022 include a Halloween Classic Double Feature at the ANC Amphitheater on Oct. 29.
Nashville Legacy featuring the music of Floyd Cramer and Chet Adkins on Nov. 19 and Jubilation Jazz Holiday Celebration on Dec. 9.
Plans for 2023 programs are ongoing.
Arts Council patrons and sponsors receive personalized tickets for all 2022-23 series events.
For information on becoming a supporter or more program information, visit www.artsmissco.com or the arts council of Mississippi county on Facebook.
