Mississippi County Arts Council to present Side Street Steppers

Side Street Steppers will perform a mixture of jazz, blues, ragtime and hillbilly music on Aug. 27 at the Adams-Vines Recital Hall at Arkansas Northeastern College, 2501 S. Division St. in Blytheville. The event opens the Arts Council of Mississippi County 2022-23 season. Pictured are group founders Vera Victoria and Christian Stanfield.

 Courtesy of ACMC

BLYTHEVILLE — The Arts Council of Mississippi County will open its 2022-23 season with Side Street Steppers in concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 27.

The program will be on stage at the Adams-Vines Recital Hall at Arkansas Northeastern College, 2501 S. Division St.