STARKVILLE, Miss — Mississippi State University has announced the students who were named to the spring 2023 president’s and dean’s lists. Students on the president’s list achieved a 3.80 or better GPA, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Area students included on the president’s list were Abigail Wenger of Brookland, Madeline McKee, Dalton Price, Abby Berger, Brandon Cooper and Samuel Creekmore, all of Jonesboro, Jeffrey Harris of Paragould and James Bingham and Annaleigh Penter, both of Trumann.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.