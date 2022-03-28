LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, will host The Nonviolence Youth Summit on Monday at the Statehouse Convention Center, 101 E. Markham St.
Admission is free and open to the public. Registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m. Early arrival is strongly recommended.
The event will host youth delegations from all four congressional districts who will take part in workshops on alternatives to violence and leading positive lifestyles.
The event targets 17- to 18-year-olds.
American rapper, record executive and entrepreneur Percy “Master P” Miller and his son, Romeo Miller will be the keynote speakers.
For additional presentations and more information log on to amlkc.eventbrite.com.
