JONESBORO — Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed Monday and most public offices will be closed.
County officials reporting closures include those in Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp counties.
Area cities to be closed include Jonesboro, Paragould, Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, Harrisburg, Marked Tree, Trumann, Newport, Pocahontas, Wynne, Piggott and Hardy.
Those remaining open include Manila, Corning and Osceola.
Although most city offices will be closed, there will be few changes in garbage pickup schedules.
In Jonesboro, the Monday trash route will be run Tuesday with the Tuesday and Wednesday routes being run Wednesday. Both the third Monday and third Tuesday recycling routes will be collected Tuesday.
In Harrisburg and Newport, Monday’s garbage pickup will be Tuesday while Tuesday’s will be Wednesday.
The cities of Pocahontas and Wynne will run both the Monday’s and Tuesday’s sanitation routes on Tuesday.
Customers of Shelton Sanitation and Waste Connections will see no change in their pickup schedules.
State offices, including the Department of Finance and Administration, and federal entities like the U.S. Postal Service and federal court will also be closed.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will remain open.
Commented