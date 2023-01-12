JONESBORO — Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and area federal, state and county offices will be closed in observance.
Most city offices in the area will also be closed. The cities of Corning, Manila and Osceola will not close for the holiday.
Because the holiday is on Monday only a few locations will see changes in their residential garbage collection.
In Jonesboro, both Monday’s and Tuesday’s garbage and recycling routes will be run Tuesday.
If Tuesday’s routes are not completed, those locations will be picked up Wednesday along with Wednesday’s route. Pocahontas sanitation will also run Monday’s and Tuesday’s routes on Tuesday.
In the cities of Harrisburg and Newport, Monday’s garbage route will be run Tuesday and Tuesday’s route will be run Wednesday.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will remain open.
