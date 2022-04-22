JONESBORO — The Mobile Education Exhibit for Wreaths Across America will be making a stop in Jonesboro on May 3. Free public tours of the mobile museum will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Tomlinson Stadium Parking Lot, 208 Olympic Drive, at Arkansas State University.
The goal of the museum is to teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of the nation’s veterans by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization best known for placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones at Arlington National Cemetery and participating locations nationwide.
The Jonesboro Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting the exhibit. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
