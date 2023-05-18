NEWPORT — After a five-month search, Arkansas State University-Newport has announced the appointment of Dr. Monica Mobley as the new dean for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Mobley has served as the STEM coordinator at the Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative for the last three years, where she oversaw various professional development initiatives for STEM faculty in 16 different districts. She also serves on the leadership team of the Arkansas STEM Model Program.
Mobley received her Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources Management from the University of Tennessee-Martin, her Master of Science in Biology from Murray State University, and her Ph.D. in Theory and Practice in Teacher Education from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
“Dr. Mobley’s appointment is a significant step forward for the STEM programs at ASU-Newport,” Dr. Typhanie Myers, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs said, “her outstanding qualifications and experience in STEM education will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our programs and provide our students with the best possible education.
Commented