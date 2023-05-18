NEWPORT — After a five-month search, Arkansas State University-Newport has announced the appointment of Dr. Monica Mobley as the new dean for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Mobley has served as the STEM coordinator at the Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative for the last three years, where she oversaw various professional development initiatives for STEM faculty in 16 different districts. She also serves on the leadership team of the Arkansas STEM Model Program.