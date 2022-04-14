Monroe Crossing, A-State choirs to perform

JONESBORO — KASU, the public media service of Arkansas State University and the A-State Department of Music will present two collaborative concerts featuring the combined A-State choirs and the bluegrass band Monroe Crossing.
The first concert will be 7 p.m. April 25 at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould. This event is part of the Bluegrass Monday concert series presented by KASU 91.9 FM.
A second concert will be 7:30 p.m. April 26 in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the A-State campus in Jonesboro.
The centerpiece of each concert will be a performance of The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass.
In 2006, music patrons Mike and Kay McCarthy commissioned composer Carol Barnett and librettist Marisha Chamberlin to create a piece of music that combines folk and bluegrass music with classical choral music. The resulting work has been described as a 30-minute, joyous and unique mixture of both musical styles.
The mass was written with Monroe Crossing in mind, and the band has performed the work over 70 times with choirs across the United States and in performances in South Korea.
Sixty voices from the A-State Concert Choir and the Jonesboro Chorale will be directed in the concerts by Dr. Ryan Sullivan, the Director of Choral Activities in the A-State Music Department.
At each concert, Monroe Crossing will also play a set of traditional bluegrass selections, classic country songs, bluegrass arrangements of hit pop songs, and original melodies.
The A-State Concert Choir will present arrangements of two southern hymns by Shawn Kirchner: Angel Band and Unclouded Day.
At the April 25 concert will be David’s Lamentation by early American composer, William Billings and at the April 26 concert, the A-State Chamber Singers will perform music by William Billings and arrangements of several African American spirituals.
Monroe Crossing is named in honor of the creator of bluegrass music, Bill Monroe and has performed over two-thousand shows at bluegrass festivals, churches and venues across the U.S. and in Canada, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
The A-State Concert Choir is the flagship choral ensemble of the university. Students audition to be part of the group which performs multiple concerts on campus each semester as well as touring regionally, nationally and internationally.
The Jonesboro Chorale is open to all A-State students and also includes community members of all ages who desire to sing choral music. The Chorale presents multiple concerts each academic semester.
The A-State Chamber Singers is a select mixed choir comprised of A-State students. This ensemble presents several concerts each year.
Seating at each concert is first-come, first-served. Advance tickets for the April 25 concert are available at www.kasu.org/tickets. Advance tickets for the April 26, concert are available at www. astate.edu/tickets.
Net proceeds from each concert will assist in offsetting travel costs for an upcoming concert tour by A-State vocal students in Portugal.
