WILSON — March is Archaeology Month in Arkansas and Hampson Archeological Museum State Park is offering a month of programming geared to a variety of age groups and interests.
From 9-10 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. today, Piecing Together History will be presented.
American Indians left behind their stories in many ways; some told their stories on cave walls while others, like at the Nodena site at Wilson, left their stories on vessels like bowls or bottles.
Participants will join a park interpreter to put pieces of history back together.
Space is limited to 15 participants.
An artifact identification day will be held from 1-4 p.m. March 12. Dr. Julie Morrow, an archaeologist with Arkansas Archeological Survey and park interpreters will examine artifact collections, fossils and minerals for the public.
As well as identifying the items, they will approximate their age, describe their historical use and how rare they may be. No appraisals will be offered.
Space is limited to 12 participants.
A Shoebox Archeology event will be held from 9-10 a.m. March 19.
Participants will join a park interpreter to dig or sift through dirt to find replica artifacts and then re-create a hidden treasure similar to those created by American Indians.
A fee of $5 will be charged. Space is limited to 15 participants.
The Piecing Together History event will be repeated from 9-10 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. March 23.
A Jr. Archeologist Scavenger Hunt will be held from 9-10 a.m. and 2-3 p.m.
Join a park interpreter to explore the museum for clues to unlocking the past.
Space is limited to 12 participants.
On March 25, Creative Pottery is scheduled for 9-10 a.m. and 2-3 p.m.
Participants will learn the native way of creating pottery and decorate a vessel to take home.
Space is limited to 12 participants. A $6 fee will be charged.
Native Games, a heart-healthy event, is planned for March 26. Sessions are set for 9-10 a.m. and 2-3 p.m.
Participants will try their hands at games that American Indians of this area might have played in their spare time.
Advance registration is required for these events by calling 870-655-8622 and space for each session is limited. All events are free unless a fee is indicated.
The park is on the Wilson town square at 33 Park Ave., the corner of U.S. 61 and Park Avenue.
