JONESBORO — An Arkansas State University faculty member is in a group of 35 higher education professionals selected to participate in a national higher education leadership development program.
Dr. Carlitta Moore, assistant professor of athletic training, is among those selected nationally to participate in the 2023 Emerging Leaders Program, which is conducted by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.
Moore also serves as assistant dean for diversity, equity and inclusion in the College of Nursing and Health Professions.
“I want to thank Chancellor Todd Shields and Dean Scott Gordon for believing and supporting me in this endeavor,” Moore said in the announcement. “I’m looking forward to learning and growing throughout the year as we continue in our sessions. I look forward to bringing the knowledge back to Arkansas State to help advance our mission, vision and goals.”
Created in 2015, ELP helps prepare aspiring mid-career higher education professionals with the tools, resources and support they need to advance their career to the next level.
“I’m thrilled that Carlitta was selected as our next participant in the Emerging Leaders Program,” Shields commented. “Along with being an outstanding advocate for the students in her program, she has found time to work with several campus-wide initiatives. Both A-State and Carlitta will benefit from the experience she’ll gain in the program. I’m thankful we have dedicated faculty who are willing to take on these types of extra opportunities.”
During the six-month program, participants will gain insight into multiple critical higher education topics including academic affairs, alumni relations, change leadership, project management, and national trends impacting colleges and universities.
“The Emerging Leaders Program plays a critical role in supporting a diverse group of campus leaders preparing each to lead from where they are and prepare for future roles in higher education administration,” Dr. Charles L. Welch, Arkansas State University System president and ELP executive sponsor said. “ELP is supported by an amazing faculty of AASCU leaders, including nine current or former presidents, deeply committed to lifting the next generation of higher education leaders. I am excited to work with the incoming cohort and support their journeys.”
The 2023 ELP cohort will demonstrate their leadership skills to their campus community by leading an on-campus project or initiative with the support of their president/chancellor or cabinet-level administrator.
