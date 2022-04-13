JONESBORO — Jeff Morris, with the East Arkansas Planning and Development District, recently completed the annual Mid-South Basic Economic Development Course offered through Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives.
He joined 26 other participants from five different states in the four-day spring program which features more than 30 instructors and provides an intensive overview of the process and practice of local economic development.
The completion of this course now qualifies Morris to attend a series of advanced training courses, leading to eligibility for designation as a certified economic developer.
