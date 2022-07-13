LITTLE ROCK — According to a press release, Morgan Morrissett was recently named assistant state conservationist for field operations for the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service for Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro.
Her experience with the agency began with the NRCS Student Career Employment Program as a trainee in Tennessee. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture with a concentration in production agriculture from the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Morrissett began to understand the importance of locally led conservation while serving as an NRCS Earth Team volunteer and working as a soil conservation technician for the local soil conservation district. During her time in Tennessee, she served as a soil conservationist in multiple field offices while holding a collateral position on the State Civil Rights Advisory Committee.
In 2016, she was selected as a soil conservation planner for the Grand Prairie region of Arkansas, where she worked to ensure producers had quality plans prior to entering into Farm Bill program contracts.
Morrissett returned to Tennessee in 2020 as the district conservationist for Obion and Lake counties. She has served on various special committees and leadership roles throughout her career and is currently serving her second term on the National Civil Rights Advisory Committee to the NRCS chief.
Over the long-term, Morrissett hopes to focus her efforts on making the good things Arkansas NRCS does even better. She believes that the long-term vision for success must include a renewed focus on sound technical expertise, quality customer service, and strong conservation partnerships.
“Arkansas farmers are some of the most productive and innovative in the country. I feel so blessed to play a part in improving their operations while conserving our natural resources,” Morrissett said in the announcement.
