MEMPHIS — The Museum of Science and History will be a great place to keep cool this summer, with movies for fans of all ages.
In addition to the regular Giant Screen Theater programming, this summer brings a pride movie series and a chance to hear the production illustrator from the 1984 release of “Dune” talk about his art.
Now showing on the giant screen is Turtle Odyssey 3D, the story of one tiny sea turtle’s big adventure.
Based in Australia and narrated by Russell Crowe, Turtle Odyssey explores the unique lifecycle of an Australian green sea turtle named Bunji and her incredible journey across the open ocean.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $8 for children ages 3-8. Admission can also be bundled with museum admission.
The Summer Pride Film Series will run in conjunction with the Rise Up and Memphis Proud exhibits. The first three films will be “Swan Song” on Thursday, “To Decadence with Love, Thanks for Everything” on July 28, and “Moonlight” on Aug. 25, with an additional film to be announced over the summer.
All Summer Pride Film Series tickets are $15 for non-members and $12 for members. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and films begin at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar and childcare available.
Curiosity Club, an on-site childcare program, will be supervised by MoSH staff and includes fun and interactive science activities. Costs for childcare are $15 for non-members or $12 for members.
On June 25 there will be a special screening of the newly remastered theatrical cut of “Dune” which will begin with a discussion with Ron Miller, production illustrator for the film. Miller collaborated with director David Lynch on the original version of Dune, first released in 1984.
“With the recent release of the new “Dune” movie, we wanted to public to see the original version, and get the behind-the-scenes story from the original production illustrator, Ron Miller,” Tony Hardy, MoSH Theater Director said in a press release.
The MoSH lobby will also feature some rarely seen artwork and film artifacts.
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with drinks available from the Tipsy Tumbler. Discussion with Ron Miller will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the movie. Tickets are $23 per person.
For tickets and additional information about the films, including film trailers, visit moshmemphis.com.
