MoSH to feature Wonders of the Webb

The Museum of Science and History in Memphis will present Wonders of the Webb Telescope on Aug. 27 in the AutoZone Dome at the Sharpe Planetarium. The event will feature the first images from the Webb Space Telescope. Pictured is Stephan’s Quintet.

 Courtesy of MoSH

MEMPHIS — The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave., will present Wonders of the Webb Telescope from 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 27 in the AutoZone Dome at the Sharpe Planetarium. The event will feature the first images from the Webb Space Telescope.

“The first few spectacular photos prove that Webb is working perfectly. It has already shown us things we have never seen before, from unprecedented detail in nearby nebulas, the most distant galaxies ever seen, and the presence of water in the atmosphere of a planet around another star,” MoSH Planetarium Supervisor Dave Maness said.