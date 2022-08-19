MoSH to feature Wonders of the Webb

MEMPHIS — The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave., will present Wonders of the Webb Telescope from 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 27 in the AutoZone Dome at the Sharpe Planetarium. The event will feature the first images from the Webb Space Telescope.
“The first few spectacular photos prove that Webb is working perfectly. It has already shown us things we have never seen before, from unprecedented detail in nearby nebulas, the most distant galaxies ever seen, and the presence of water in the atmosphere of a planet around another star,” MoSH Planetarium Supervisor Dave Maness said.
“Because it looks farther into the infrared, we can see galaxies billions of light years away and at an earlier stage of development. Webb has the potential to fill in the details of our universe’s distant past, and by looking at extrasolar planetary systems it may even help us discover other worlds that could harbor life.”
At the event, visitors will have the chance to view the space images in the Planetarium, meet members of the Memphis Astronomical Society, enjoy space-themed activities, and observe how the Webb telescope compares to the telescopes at MoSH and to the human eye.
Telescopes will be available outside of the main entrance allowing visitors to get a close look at the night sky if the weather permits.
Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for seniors and children. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit moshmemphis.com.
