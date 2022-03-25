MEMPHIS — The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave., has announced several events scheduled for early April leading off with the return of Fossil Fest, a two-day, family friendly event April 2-3 for those interested in science, archaeology, paleontology or just digging in the dirt.
This year’s event will offer even more activities than last year’s inaugural event.
Besides digging for fossils and discovering which creatures roamed the mid-south, there will be many activities, from learning how dinosaurs hatched from eggs, which were herbivore, carnivore or omnivore, to how dinosaurs’ names were created.
Visitors can study the teeth of modern animals to better understand the teeth of the animals found in the fossil record and determine how they are related to each other. With a paleontologist backpack, kids can dress like a paleontologist and embark on scavenger hunts on the grounds of the museum.
“This event really brings our mission alive – it helps us to connect our visitors to the science behind our natural history,” Michele Arquette-Palermo, director of community engagement for MoSH said in the press release.
“Whether it’s learning how fossils are formed over time or making connections among the different time periods that developed the very land we live on, every visitor will walk away with a better understanding of Memphis.”
Visitors can plan to spend the whole day at the museum, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Tickets are $28 for adults, $23 for adult members $13 for children and $8 for child members.
On April 8, from 7 to 9 p.m., visitors can explore the night sky with MoSH on the front lawn of the Pink Palace Mansion and celebrate Africa in April with special “African Skies” short planetarium shows.
In case skies are cloudy, there will be a selection of telescopes displayed on the mezzanine with experts to talk with visitors about how the different types of telescopes work as well as the pros and cons of each.
Observing on the lawn will be through telescopes operated by the Memphis Astronomical Society as well as planetarium staff.
African Skies will include the Moon Myth of Malawi; observing the annual motion of the sun to see how the ancient inhabitants of Malawi kept track of the time of year in their tropical climate; Radio Astronomy; and Star Myths of Africa.
Planetarium shows will be every half hour starting at 7:30 p.m.
Wristbands will be required, tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for youth, children age 2 and younger will be admitted free.
A special exhibit, Isaac Hayes: Black Moses Gives Back, will open April 9 and run until July 31. The exhibition will showcase Hayes’ dashikis collection and his humanitarian work in Ghana. A grand opening will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 featuring musical entertainment from Ekpe Abioto at 11:15 a.m.; a Q and A with the exhibition curator beginning at 11 a.m.; activity stations; and storytime with the Memphis Library will at noon.
With his success writing the musical score for Shaft in 1971 and becoming the first African American to win an Oscar for Best Song, Hayes used his fame to advocate for African American civil rights and the need to celebrate black culture.
More information and tickets for all events are available on moshmemphis.com.
