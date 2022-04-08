Entries are now being accepted for the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund Mother-Daughter Fun Photo Contest. Entry to the contest is free at www.gogophotocontest.com/aspsf/login.
All entries and votes must be submitted by 8 p.m. May 6 and only one photo per mother-daughter duo may be submitted.
Only digital photos are eligible and contestants must be 18 years of age or older to submit a photo.
By submitting a photo, contestants affirm that they are the photographer, or have been given unrestricted-use permission by the photographer, to include the photo.
Entries may be used by ASPSF to promote the contest. The winning photos will be publicized.
ASPSF reserves the right to remove photo entries that are inappropriate or do not follow the rules of the contest. Those submitting unacceptable photos will be given an opportunity to submit a replacement photo.
Voting is open to the public and is in $5 increments with each dollar counting as one vote. To review entries and place a vote go to www.gogophotocontest.com/aspsf/search.
Winners will receive a $250 Amazon Gift Card for first prize; a $150 Amazon Gift Card for second prize and a $75 Amazon Gift Card for third prize.
Money raised in the contest will support the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund.
For more information, contact Wendy Stotts at wstotts@aspsf.org or 870-277-0956.
