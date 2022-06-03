Arkansas State Athletics invites fans to bring their blankets on Tuesday, June 7, for Movie Night at Centennial Bank Stadium.
The free movie will be shown on the stadium videoboard, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and the movie set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Fans are asked to enter the free event on the west side of the stadium. Light concessions will also be available for purchase.
In compliance with A-State’s clear bag policy, only clear bags will be permitted to the event.
Seating for the movie will be available on Allison Field, with guests encouraged to bring blankets. Chairs will not be allowed on the playing surface, but strollers will be allowed. Bleacher and limited-mobility seating will also be available inside Centennial Bank Stadium.
