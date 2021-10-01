JONESBORO — Keeping in tune with the 2021 Arkansas Science Festival’s theme, “Music and STEAM,” Arkansas State University Museum will present an afternoon of special activities, “Shake, Rattle, and Roll,” from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 9.
“Music is a language understood by all,” says Jill Kary, curator of education in a press release.
“I hope ‘Shake, Rattle, and Roll’ will inspire museum visitors to learn more about the unique musical history of this region and the STEAM connected to it,” Kary added.
Guests will be encouraged to “dip, dive and jive” to a rockabilly beat as they experience the science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) of sound.
Participants may engineer their own musical instruments, learn about the technology needed to play an aluminum foil piano and view visible sound waves under a microscope, among other activities.
ASU Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
