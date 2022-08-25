PIGGOTT — The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum will host a book signing on Saturday at 1 p.m. for local author Fay Smalling Guinn.
Guinn will be doing a reading from her book “Don’t Wear Red While Sitting Outside with Birds,” which is a collection of poems. The event, which is free to the public, will be held in the educational center at the museum.
A native of North Little Rock, Guinn taught high school in Memphis while her husband got his medical degree at the University of Tennessee. They have made their home in Jonesboro the past 46 years where her husband practiced internal medicine until his retirement five years ago.
Guinn joined the group, Writers Ink of Northeast Arkansas, in 2012 and has participated in numerous writers’ retreats, conferences and contests.
She has won more than 100 writing contest awards in poetry and prose, and her work has appeared in the online literary journal, Clerestory, Grandmother Earth Anthology, Tennessee Voices Anthology and Encore Anthology, among others.
The museum, which is located at 1021 West Cherry in Piggott, will also be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.