JONESBORO — Tickets are now on sale for the Foundation of Arts production of the musical theater classic, “The Music Man” with book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Wilson. Based on a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 6 p.m. Sept. 23 and 25, and 2 p.m. Sept 24 at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave.