JONESBORO — Tickets are now on sale for the Foundation of Arts production of the musical theater classic, “The Music Man” with book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Wilson. Based on a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 6 p.m. Sept. 23 and 25, and 2 p.m. Sept 24 at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave.
Doors will open one hour before the show.
During the Sept. 23-25 performances, a free interactive “Instrument Petting Zoo” exhibit and photo op hosted by the Arkansas State University Band’s Tau Beta Sigma: Gamma Xi will be available before the show and during intermission in the Forum Theater lobby and mezzanine.
Adult tickets range from $18-$21; children’s tickets, for those ages 3 to 12, range from $18-$20 and tickets for seniors 65 years old or older, military personnel and Arkansas State University students range from $17-$18.50.
The Sept. 25 performance will be a pay-what-you-can event.
Tickets are available at the Forum Theater Box Office, online at www.foajonesboro.org, or by phone at 870-935-2726.
Please note, that unless the Foundation of Arts announces a cancellation, tickets are non-refundable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.