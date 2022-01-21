Little Rock — The Department of Transformation and Shared Services has announced that the application period is now open for college-aged students to apply for the Arkansas Public Service Internship Program, MyARInternship.
The program was launched in the summer of 2021 to provide opportunities to learn about state government.
TSS and other state executive-branch departments will host students for eight weeks this summer, June 6 through July 29. Students will meet with elected officials, visit state facilities, and work on department-level projects.
To be eligible, applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age on or before the first day of the internship, and meet at least one of the following criteria:
Completed the first year of college and enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program.
Graduated from an undergraduate or graduate program no more than two (2) years before the internship.
Be a veteran with a high school diploma and/or equivalent and served on active duty in the two (2) years preceding the internship
Applications are available on the ARCareers website at www.arcareers.arkansas.gov.
