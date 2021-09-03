JONESBORO — The Craighead County NAACP will host “An Evening in Black,” its third annual Freedom Fund Gala at 6 p.m. Sept, 24.
The event will be held at the Glass Factory, 313 W. Huntington Ave. in downtown Jonesboro, and will honor the theme of Equity.
Highlights of the evening will include recognition of community members who have made a difference in Northeast Arkansas through their work in driving the equity initiative for people of color, a scholarship presentation, and food, fun and music.
The Freedom Fund Gala is the NAACP’s primary fundraiser, and along with membership fees, donations and other fundraisers, is used to fund work within the community and the nation.
With more than two million members, advocates and activists, the NAACP is the nation’s largest and oldest civil rights organization.
Founded in 1909, the NAACP’s mission is to secure political, educational, social and economic equality of rights, to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons and to create alliances that contribute to an inclusive economy.
For sponsorship and ticket information for An Evening in Black, contact Emma Agnew at 870-931-8248 or williamsemma62@gmail.com.
